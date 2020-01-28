Man Utd fans condemn Woodward attack

David Stewart RT @Ian1892T: Seeing lots of journos come out and condemn the attack on Woodward and rightly so. Not seeing many fans of other clubs gett… 3 minutes ago

Gareth @Qwesii_Chiichy @TheSaItIsHere @GaryLineker 😂😂 who else is going to attack Woodward’s house after Man U fans have b… https://t.co/epuRDVSUUe 2 hours ago

Dale O'Donnell @GaryLineker I condemn the attack but let's not pretend it's completely down to success on the pitch, or lack of. I… https://t.co/oW6F6XTr8m 2 hours ago

joker RT @SunManUtd: Man Utd fans along with Piers Morgan condemn ‘disgusting’ attack on chief Ed Woodward’s family home https://t.co/Li1cl4aCn0 3 hours ago

X3R3X MINAX R3X RT @ManUtdInPidgin: 20-30 #mufc fans bin attack Ed Woodward’s house for Cheshire at 8pm tonight. The good news na say Woodward and hin fam… 3 hours ago

Osborne_Osberry RT @ChrisWheelerDM: Manchester United chief Ed Woodward's £2m Cheshire mansion targeted by angry mob of fans who launch fireworks and smoke… 3 hours ago

UK Sports News Bot Ed Woodward house attack: Cheshire Police open investigation as Man United condemn fans and pictures show -… https://t.co/YVgBIc0Fyy 3 hours ago