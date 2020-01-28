Global  

Man Utd fans condemn Woodward attack

Man Utd fans condemn Woodward attack

Man Utd fans condemn Woodward attack

Full Time Devils’ Jay Motty and Joe Smith have condemned the attack on Ed Woodward’s home by a mob of Manchester United fans.
Man Utd promise to ‘ban fans for life’ in statement after attack on Ed Woodward's home

Man Utd promise to ‘ban fans for life’ in statement after attack on Ed Woodward's homeMan Utd executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward's home was subject to a fan attack on Tuesday night with...
Fans attack Man United CEO Woodward's home

Shankly84

David Stewart RT @Ian1892T: Seeing lots of journos come out and condemn the attack on Woodward and rightly so. Not seeing many fans of other clubs gett… 3 minutes ago

GarethCDS10

Gareth @Qwesii_Chiichy @TheSaItIsHere @GaryLineker 😂😂 who else is going to attack Woodward’s house after Man U fans have b… https://t.co/epuRDVSUUe 2 hours ago

ODonnellDale

Dale O'Donnell @GaryLineker I condemn the attack but let's not pretend it's completely down to success on the pitch, or lack of. I… https://t.co/oW6F6XTr8m 2 hours ago

munasar_r

joker RT @SunManUtd: Man Utd fans along with Piers Morgan condemn ‘disgusting’ attack on chief Ed Woodward’s family home https://t.co/Li1cl4aCn0 3 hours ago

Unlimited_OG

X3R3X MINAX R3X RT @ManUtdInPidgin: 20-30 #mufc fans bin attack Ed Woodward’s house for Cheshire at 8pm tonight. The good news na say Woodward and hin fam… 3 hours ago

Osberry_Osb

Osborne_Osberry RT @ChrisWheelerDM: Manchester United chief Ed Woodward's £2m Cheshire mansion targeted by angry mob of fans who launch fireworks and smoke… 3 hours ago

UKNewsBot1

UK Sports News Bot Ed Woodward house attack: Cheshire Police open investigation as Man United condemn fans and pictures show -… https://t.co/YVgBIc0Fyy 3 hours ago

sambonnar2

sammy bonnar RT @TheSunFootball: "Root out these vermin from their club" - Man Utd fans and @piersmorgan condemn ‘disgusting’ attack on Ed Woodward’s ho… 4 hours ago

