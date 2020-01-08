Global  

Trump Attacks Bolton: 'If I Listened To Him, We Would Be In World War Six'

Trump Attacks Bolton: 'If I Listened To Him, We Would Be In World War Six'President Trump attacked John Bolton.
Trump Goes After John Bolton’s ‘Nasty & Untrue Book’: His Mistakes of Judgement Could Have Led to ‘World War Six’

Trump Goes After John Bolton’s ‘Nasty & Untrue Book’: His Mistakes of Judgement Could Have Led to ‘World War Six’President Donald Trump went after former National Security Advisor John Bolton on Twitter Wednesday...
Mediaite - Published Also reported by •euronewsFOXNews.com


Trump says Bolton ‘begged’ him for a job.

The president wrote on Twitter that his former national security adviser was fired was fired because...
NYTimes.com - Published


Iran Attacks Military Bases Housing US Troops in Iraq [Video]Iran Attacks Military Bases Housing US Troops in Iraq

Iran Attacks Military Bases Housing US Troops in Iraq. Iran targeted U.S. troops in Al Asad and Erbil military bases with missile strikes . in retaliation for the U.S. killing of Iran's General..

Iran Attacks Iraqi Base Housing U.S. Troops [Video]Iran Attacks Iraqi Base Housing U.S. Troops

In what is described as a “hard” retaliation, Iran’s government has fired a series of ballistic missiles. These missiles are aimed at military bases in Iraq housing U.S. troops. This retaliation..

