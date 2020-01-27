Global  

Travel tips to avoid Coronavirus

Travel tips to avoid CoronavirusLocal travel agencies share suggestions to avoid getting sick
On daybreak áá as the number of "coronaávirus" cases goes up, we're looking into what's being done here in the u.s. to stop the spread.

The death toll in china stands at more than 130.

This morning, kimt news 3's madelyne watkins joins us live, after speaking with a travel agent about what (you can do, to stay healthy.

Brooke and tyler.

"travel leaders" in rochester has a few tips to remind travelers of to avoid the spread of any virus.

First and foremost, it's important you are constantly washing your hands and reapplying hand sanitizer.

Another good thing you can do is wear a face mask to protect from breathing in toxic air.

Travel consultant, laurie johnsrud, also recommends doing a few things prior to "it's a good idea to know where you're going to be traveling to and what kind of health situations might be there.

We're not in the medical profession, we're in the travel business.

It is always a good idea to also check with the travel nurse with your primary physician i asked travel leaders and none of their clients are traveling to or from china.

Live in rochester.

Thank you madelyne.

If you're curious about what coronaá virus symptoms are, we have more information on our website,




