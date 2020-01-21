SUNRISE 4:30

Coming up this morning....tate reeves is calling for the closing of unit 29 at parchman... we'll have one family's reaction...... and....after an outbreak of the flu virus, the lamar county school district is on mandatory shut down... details leading to the temporary closing.... 4:30 am sunrise show open 012820-vo a death investigation is underway on meadow drive in south tupelo... investigators say one person has died... tupelo police also responded to north mississippi medical center for reports of a patient who arrived with gunshot wounds... at this time..

The condition of that victim is unknown..

The department says this investigation is in the very early stages.

We will continue to follow this developing story and bring you more details as they become available.

Voofftop west point police are asking for help finding a shoplifting suspect.

The suspect in this video is accused of stealing from a store monday around 9 p-m.

Police say she left the store in an older model red chevy or g-m-c tahoe.

Anyone with information is asked to call west point police department.

012820-intro governor tate reeves is asking the department of corrections to begin shutting down unit 29 at parchman.

That unit has been at the center of the recent violence we've reported this month.

Courtney ann jackson is learning more about what the shutdown will involve and how one family is reacting.

012820-pkg hynefa jones has lost both a brother and nephew who were inmates in unit 29.

"it's not a hopeful situation to me of closing 29 down.

Shut the whole prison down.

Shut it down."

Jones is among the growing number of voices calling for more radical change.

"i'm fighting right now for my brother and my nephew, as well as other inmates.

But guess what?

I'll never get the chance to see my brother or nephew again."

Meanwhile, we're learning more about unit 29.

980 inmates are currently being housed there.

It's also not just one building.

Unit 29 is made up of 12 buildings.

The governor says there are a lot of logistics being considered.

"we have to ensure that we can safely and justly and quick ship them to other facilities."

Three unit 29 buildings are already closed.

Those inmates were moved to a private prison in tallahatchie county---along with 20 others from other parchman units.

And one part of unit 29 is death row.

And interim commissioner tommy taylor says mdoc can't move those 40 inmates.

"that's where they're designated by death row which that's done by statute by the legislature that's where they'll be.

Now, if the legislature makes a change, then we'll look at that.but we're not moving any death row inmates anywhere other than where they are right now."

For jones---she thinks the rally cries have fueled the decision.

But she thinks it's too little---too late.

"don't just do enough to try to gain the public vote.

Don't just do enough to try to shut us up because i will not go nowhere and i will not shut up."

012820-tag yesterday reeves referenced the possibility of using private prisons or regional jails to move some inmates.

Toss to wx scattered showers return to the region wednesday but rainfall amounts will be on the lighter side, mainly less than 1/4?.

We'll get a break on thursday but a few more light showers are possible on friday.

The weekend continues to look decent, especially on sunday when temperatures may zoom into the mid to upper 60s under sunny skies.

Wednesday: areas of rain likely.

Generally light amounts between a quarter to three quarters of an inch of rain is expected.

Highs in the lower to middle 50s.

Wednesday night: cloudy with lingering showers possible.

Lows in the upper 30s to intro wash, rinse, repeat.

Hundreds of people across our viewing area are being impacted by the flu.

The lamar county school district announced yesterday it will close for the remainder of the week to clean and disinfect classrooms. this comes after reports of more than 200 hundred students at south lamar calling out sick.

Our cash matlock tells us how the school is handling the outbreak.

"we have a number of students that are out with the flu or strep or a combination of both."

South lamar assistant principal josh harper says the number of absentees is close to the hundreds.

"round about.

Almost there, yes."

There are also a number of faculty and staff out.

It's no surprise that the district has decided to close for the remainder of the week.

"it's ok to stay at home, the absences will be excused and the school work can be made up."

The district's lead nurse, mashella crowley, says the schools tried to prevent this from becoming an issue earlier in the school year.

"in november, we had a company come and we offered flu shots for kids across the county, you know, so we had to get parent know, so we had to get parent permission to do that, so we wanted permission to do that, so we wanted to be proactive in the flu this year, you know, to try and help decrease the cases."

But lamar county isn't the only place experiencing an influenza outbreak.

This map from the cdc shows which areas have flu activity.

The brown color show area where flu reports are widespread.

All south lamar basketball games have also been cancelled this week.

Vo vo when using cleaning products, do you follow all the steps it says in the back of the label?

If not, you might want to because it could actually help keep you from getting sick.

Alena lester, associate professor for the nursing program at the mississippi university for women, says people may skip a few steps when using these products, causing some germs to remain.

Sot "allowing it time to dry.

It's probably the most step that's missed.

Generally.

And also soaking the surface.

Whether it's and aerosol wipe, you still generally have to give enough wipe to soak the surface itself and give a wet texture on top.

Once it's soaked you have to let it sit there."

Lester also stresses the importance of washing your hands with soap and water before anything.

But if you don't have access to that at the moment, an alcohol based cleaner is recommended as an alternative.

Still to come....our meteorologist vanessa alonso will have a full look at your morning forecast!

But first...the columbus fire department will be getting a brand new fire truck soon!

The fate of the yalobusha county sheriff's race now rests in the outcome of an upcoming special election.... mark fulco and luther folson are the candidates on the ballots a judge ordered for a special election to take place for two precincts... circuit clerk daryl burney says the special election was called because four absentee ballots were not properly filled out.... roughly 22 hundred voters live in the two precincts..

Burney says they're going to add the totals from the general and special elections to determine the outcome..

At this time a date has not been set for the special election.

Columbus firefighters will soon be riding around the city in style.

The columbus fire department recently acquired a brand new, custom built e-1 quest fire truck.

The new vehicle costs over five hundred and sixty thousand dollars.

The fema assistance to firefighters grant paid for almost two hundred and fifty thousand dollars, while the state of mississippi fire insurance rebate went toward the remaining balance.

The engine has a twelve hundred and fifty gallon per-minute pump as well tons of other new features.

"that truck right there can be tracked anytime it moves, backs up, the gas, the oil, the transmission... if something's wrong, it will alert me on my phone or whoever we have designated for it.

It's a state-of-the- art truck that will provide the services, not only to the citizens, but it will let us know of problems, and we won't have to pay a lot of money in trying to get them repaired."

The truck will replace e-24 which has been in service for 25 years.

It will be housed at the new station 4 on airline road.

A northeast mississippi business is looking to hire 90 more people as it expands its manufacturing capacity.

Innocor makes memory foam products for the bedding industry, including the popular "mattress in a box."

The company announced it is adding a second production line and 90 more workers.

Innocor will invest about 4 million dollars in the expansion.

The general manager of the baldwyn facility says its workers are the key to the plant's success.

"what sets us apart, i do believe is our people, we have a group of people who want to win, they want to be the best at what they do, we have a long history of capability and getting things done in an innovative way, and being able to execute like we have has been tremendous."

Innocor opened its baldwyn plant in 2004.

Hiring for the new positions is underway.

Innocor has 22 plants throughout the country.

Whether you live in starkville or you're student at mississippi state university, you've probably eaten at oby's at some point in time.

Now after 43 years in business, owner don o'bannon is hanging up his apron for a much needed rest...retirement.

Over time, he's worked hard to create a place where residents can order a unique style of new orleans food.

But now, he says it's time to pass the torch.

O'bannon sold his ownership of oby's to ayers spencer.

Looking back on his long run in the food industry, o'bannon says it's not goodbye, just a bittersweet hello to a new beginning.

Monday: a mix of sun & clouds with a mississippi state looking to bounce back after the weekend heartbreaker against oklahoma bulldogs trying to boost its ncaa tournament resume...taking on the florida gators bulldogs haven't won inside the o- dome in six straight tries.....on the road in gainesville gators come out a blaze...noah locke for three....good...bull dogs down 16 in the first half....game over right?

Wrong!

Second half...bulldogs go berserk.....florida pressing, msu breaks it....reggie perry to robert woodard for the thunder dunk....florida lead under 10 steve spurrier checking out his son's new basketball team...steve spurrier jr wr coach at msu bulldogs unleash the gamebreaker....abd ul ado with the swat...on the break...nick weatherspoon to woodard....the tomahawk jam.....air woodard....bulldog s tie it up in the second half and take the lead....the three ball comes alive....weatherspo on finds tyson carter knockdown...bulld ogs take the lead florida leaves reggie perry wideeeee open for three the dagger....woodard the dagger....woodard all alone....onions bulldogs outscore florida by 17 in the second half....snap the winless streak in gainesville with the 78-71 win ole miss, 1-5 in conference, taking on 17th-ranked auburn... score: =================== =================== =================== =========== time: 3-17item: 1st half, ole miss out to a 12-2 lead... ...ole miss nearly loses the ball but blake hinson tips it over to austin crowley who hits the three ball... score: ...15-2 ole miss... =================== =================== =================== =========== time: 17-29item: under 4 minutes in the half, ole miss up 14... ...devontae shuler drives into the lane and scoops it up and in...ole miss leading by as much as 19 in the second half score: 29-13 ole miss... =================== =================== =================== =========== time: 29-48item: 2nd half, auburn comes back... ..anfernee mclemore gets open off a screen and hits the three pointer... ...and on the next auburn possession, they run the same play and get the same result as mclemore buries another three... score: auburn down just 5, 48-40... =================== =================== =================== =========== time: 48-1:02item: now 64-62 ole miss, just over 2 minutes left... ...j'von mccormick spins to the bucket, hangs between two defenders and gets the bucket... score: game tied at 64, and it would go to overtime tied at 66... =================== =================== =================== =========== time: 1:02-1:11item: final seconds of ot.

