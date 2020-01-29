Global  

Lung Assoc gives Colorado mix grade on tobacco

RIGHT NOW.BRIAN.Brian: CERTAINLY.THANK YOU, NICOLE.A NEW REPORT IS GIVING COLORADOA MIXED GRADE ON SMOKING.EVERYTHING FROM AN A TO AN F.THE AMERICAN LUNG ASSOCIATION, ATO ACCESS TO STOP SMOKINGPROGRAMS.A B FOR HAVING SMOKE-FREE AIR.COLORADO DID WELL, THE STATE HASBANNED SMOKING AT THE SCHOOLS,RESTAURANTS, CASINOS AND OTHERPLACES.HOWEVER, THE AMERICAN LUNGASSOCIATION GAVE COLORADO AN FFOR TOBACCO TAXES BECAUSE OURTAX IS CONSIDERED LOW AT $0.84 APACK.AND COLORADO GOT AN




