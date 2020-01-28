Coronavirus alert: Madurai hospital opens isolation ward; 1 suspected case in Ujjain



Recent related videos from verified sources Suspected case of coronavirus in Ujjain; blood samples sent for testing A suspected case of coronavirus infection was reported from Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain. The medical student had returned from Wuhan a few days back and has now been kept in an isolation ward. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:25Published 6 hours ago Coronavirus: After Patna, suspected case in Jaipur; patient in isolation ward A Coronavirus case has been suspected in Rajasthan's Jaipur. A doctor who returned from China is under watch in a hospital. A few people were seen sporting masks in Rajasthan's capital. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:09Published 1 day ago