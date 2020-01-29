Courtney Love to receive Icon Award 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:12s - Published Courtney Love will receive the Icon Award at the NME Awards next month. Courtney Love will receive the Icon Award at the NME Awards next month. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this AwardStage Courtney Love will receive the Icon #Award at next week's NME #Awards 🎶 https://t.co/D9jl5yf8Zz via @NME https://t.co/PXHEodbEN9 1 week ago