Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Young man lays down his jacket for strangers as they cross a puddle in the street

Young man lays down his jacket for strangers as they cross a puddle in the street

Video Credit: Yahoo Now - Duration: 02:55s - Published < > Embed
Young man lays down his jacket for strangers as they cross a puddle in the street

Young man lays down his jacket for strangers as they cross a puddle in the street

This young man went above and beyond to be a gentleman straight out of the 1950's.

He decided to test how strangers would react to him putting down his jacket over puddles.

All chivalry is not dead as his attempts mostly succeed.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.