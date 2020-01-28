Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

UK to Enlist Huawei to Help Build 5G Network Despite US Warnings

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 01:18s - Published < > Embed
UK to Enlist Huawei to Help Build 5G Network Despite US Warnings

UK to Enlist Huawei to Help Build 5G Network Despite US Warnings

The Trump administration has been pushing for a total ban on Huawei products, stating Beijing could potentially use the tech for spying.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

The UK has banned Huawei from 'core' parts of its 5G network. Here's what that actually means.

The UK has banned Huawei from 'core' parts of its 5G network. Here's what that actually means.· The UK announced on Tuesday it would allow Chinese tech firm Huawei to play a limited role in...
Business Insider - Published Also reported by •Newsy


Trump’s Failed Bullying: Britain Accepts 5G Huawei Technology – OpEd

It is strikingly bullying and bullish.  US officials have been less than reserved in their threats...
Eurasia Review - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

GlobalGrind

Global Grind UK to Enlist Huawei to Help Build 5G Network Despite US Warnings https://t.co/nUVZiatLDW 4 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Boris Johnson Gives Huawei Limited Access To 5G Mobile Network [Video]Boris Johnson Gives Huawei Limited Access To 5G Mobile Network

Prime Minister Boris Johnson gave Huawei a limited role in Britain’s 5G mobile network. The U.S. was trying to exclude the Chinese telecoms company from the West’s next-generation communications...

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

U.K. Allows Huawei To Build Part Of Its 5G Network [Video]U.K. Allows Huawei To Build Part Of Its 5G Network

But Huawei&apos;s role will be limited because it&apos;s considered a &quot;high risk vendor.&quot;

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:05Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.