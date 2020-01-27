Global  

Americans Evacuated From Wuhan as Coronavirus Death Toll Rises

Americans Evacuated From Wuhan as Coronavirus Death Toll Rises

United States consulate staffers in Wuhan, China, have been scheduled for evacuation to California.
Coronavirus deaths in China rise to 106 as foreign governments plan evacuations from Wuhan

As the coronavirus death toll rises to at least 106, Europe and Japan are all planning to fly...
CBC.ca - Published Also reported by •TIMEBBC NewsSBS


China sends medics to Wuhan as coronavirus death toll rises to 80

Apart from 80 deaths, 2,744 people have been confirmed infected by coronavirus across China as of...
Premium Times Nigeria - Published Also reported by •The AgeCBS NewsBBC NewsFactCheck.orgSBS



JohnSmith987354

John Smith RT @Imaginer77: Flight carrying 240 Americans evacuated from Wuhan is diverted to California military airbase. Great, thanks. Couldn’t have… 3 seconds ago

Imaginer77

D E V E N I Flight carrying 240 Americans evacuated from Wuhan is diverted to California military airbase. Great, thanks. Could… https://t.co/6LuQsTwYf3 33 seconds ago

VishnuVichu608

vishnu surendran Americans evacuated from Wuhan, China pass coronavirus screening test https://t.co/0wVffzQcbk https://t.co/zdtWg0Bfdm 2 minutes ago

mbgullri

[email protected] Flight carrying Americans from Wuhan is diverted to military airbase https://t.co/TlbBLChbaY @MailOnline 2 minutes ago

charlieboy_ron

charlieboy Evacuation flight carrying 240 Americans from coronavirus epicenter Wuhan is DIVERTED at eleventh-hour to a Califor… https://t.co/GoYRLYAYZq 2 minutes ago

Eric_OTR

Eric RT @KrisAndersonTV: A plane carrying 240 Americans evacuated from #Wuhan, #China because of the #Coronavirus is on its way to California. T… 4 minutes ago

enribrz

Enriquez-Ruiz RT @spectatorindex: JUST IN: Americans evacuated from Wuhan, China, have landed in the United States. 4 minutes ago

KDWNLasVegas

101.5 FM / 720 AM KDWN On their way home. https://t.co/QHoMHwGcXX #Wuhan #China #cornonavirus #KDWN 4 minutes ago


Coronavirus: global businesses on alert [Video]Coronavirus: global businesses on alert

Facebook Inc and other global companies including LG Electronics Inc and HSBC are restricting travel to China, as the death toll from a flu-like virus rose above 100 on Tuesday. Francis Maguire..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:34Published

Wuhan virus continues to spread, its origins are still being debated [Video]Wuhan virus continues to spread, its origins are still being debated

WUHAN, CHINA — The number of confirmed cases and deaths from the novel coronavirus infection continues to rise with more than 4,000 confirmed cases in China and a death toll of 106 as of January 28,..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:38Published

