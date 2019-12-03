Global  

Taapsee unveils first look of Mithali Raj biopic 'Shabaash Mithu'

Taapsee Pannu is gearing up to play former captain of the Indian women's cricket team, Mithali Raj, in the biopic "Shabaash Mithu".

