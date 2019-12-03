Taapsee unveils first look of Mithali Raj biopic 'Shabaash Mithu'

Taapsee Pannu is gearing up to play former captain of the Indian women's cricket team, Mithali Raj, in the biopic "Shabaash Mithu".

In the first look poster of 'Shabaash Mithu', Taapsee Pannu is seen striking a pose with the bat on...

Bollywood News: No other cast has been announced for Shabaash Mithu apart from Taapsee Pannu. The...

Jagran English Taapsee Pannu steps into the shoes of Mithali Raj, unveils the first look of 'Shabaash Mithu' #TaapseePannu … https://t.co/tlKtZ8e1ta 6 hours ago