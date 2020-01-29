Toyota Closes China Plants In Response To Coronavirus

Toyota Motor Corp’s production plants in China will stay closed through Feb.

9, 2020.

Reuters reports the Japanese automaker said that the closing is in response to the spread of the coronavirus.

Toyota said the closures were in line with transport lockdowns in some areas.

Toyota has already restricted travel to Hubei province, based on guidelines from Japan’s foreign ministry.

While there are no restrictions to other parts of China, Toyota has asked employees to avoid unnecessary travel.