Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Toyota Closes China Plants In Response To Coronavirus

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Toyota Closes China Plants In Response To Coronavirus

Toyota Closes China Plants In Response To Coronavirus

Toyota Motor Corp’s production plants in China will stay closed through Feb.

9, 2020.

Reuters reports the Japanese automaker said that the closing is in response to the spread of the coronavirus.

Toyota said the closures were in line with transport lockdowns in some areas.

Toyota has already restricted travel to Hubei province, based on guidelines from Japan’s foreign ministry.

While there are no restrictions to other parts of China, Toyota has asked employees to avoid unnecessary travel.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Toyota to keep China plants closed through Feb. 9 as virus spreads

Toyota Motor Corp's production plants in China will stay closed through Feb. 9, the Japanese...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

roseg

💧roseg🤡💩🇦🇺 RT @TrdDiary: #Toyota closes #China plants, until February 9, because of #coronavirus #Honda and #Nissan have all decided to withdraw th… 4 hours ago

TrdDiary

Trading Diary #Toyota closes #China plants, until February 9, because of #coronavirus #Honda and #Nissan have all decided to w… https://t.co/Wh6O8bZhjb 4 hours ago

GGArt91

RS RT @Breaking24Seven: Toyota closes China plants because of coronavirus #toyota #coronavirus https://t.co/C03cNyJCYz 6 hours ago

Breaking24Seven

Breaking the News 24/7 Toyota closes China plants because of coronavirus #toyota #coronavirus https://t.co/C03cNyJCYz 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.