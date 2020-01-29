Kate serves breakfast to youngsters at social enterprise nursery

The Duchess of Cambridge showed off her hosting skills delivering breakfast to hungry children as she revealed more than 100,000 people have so far completed her ambitious early years survey.

Kate added bowls of fruit to a trolley laden with cereals and milk before wheeling it into a classroom during a visit to a social enterprise-run nursery and pre-school in Stockwell, south London.

The duchess’s survey, called Five Big Questions On The Under Fives, was launched last week and aims to spark a UK-wide conversation about creating the best foundations for children to thrive.