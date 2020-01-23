Global  

Al Jazeera attempts to visit China's coronavirus epicentre

Al Jazeera attempts to visit China's coronavirus epicentre

Al Jazeera attempts to visit China's coronavirus epicentre

Network's team travelled to region north of Hubei province, but with threat of quarantine, they were forced to leave.
Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: China locks down epicentre of virus outbreak; nearly 600 infected

The previously unknown coronavirus strain is believed to have emerged late last year from illegally...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •Reuters IndiaReutersBangkok Post


China virus toll passes 130; Japan evacuates citizens

The death toll from a new coronavirus in China rose sharply to 132 on Wednesday with nearly 1,500 new...
Reuters - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

Hundreds of foreigners evacuated from China coronavirus epicentre [Video]Hundreds of foreigners evacuated from China coronavirus epicentre

Many from Japan and United States return home after evacuating from Hubei Province.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:17Published

Coronavirus outbreak: China's neighbours brace for economic impact [Video]Coronavirus outbreak: China's neighbours brace for economic impact

Asian economies brace for a tough year as China deals with the latest coronavirus outbreak.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 06:06Published

