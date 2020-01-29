Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Pediatric Surgeon Makes Kids Smile With Custom Cartoon Bandages to Cover Their Scars

Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 00:55s - Published < > Embed
Pediatric Surgeon Makes Kids Smile With Custom Cartoon Bandages to Cover Their Scars

Pediatric Surgeon Makes Kids Smile With Custom Cartoon Bandages to Cover Their Scars

For these kids, waking up from surgery isn’t so scary once they see their favorite cartoon character on a bandage covering their scars.

Buzz60’s Sean Dowling has more.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MedicalMonks

Medical Monks RT @AOstomy: Gifting Ostomy Bears & Books to kids in the hospital makes my ❤️ heart ❤️ sing. I call this pic “Princess Teddy Bear.” https:/… 5 days ago

AOstomy

Awesome Ostomy Gifting Ostomy Bears & Books to kids in the hospital makes my ❤️ heart ❤️ sing. I call this pic “Princess Teddy Bea… https://t.co/EziP1oNsld 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.