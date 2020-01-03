Global  

E. Lawrence Elementary School Closure

E. Lawrence Elementary School ClosureDue to a large outbreak of the flu, the school will close for cleaning.
Because of the flu.

East lawrence elementary school made the announcement in a facebook post saying the closure is out of concern for the safety and health of students.

Waay 31's rodneya ross joins us live with what the school is asking parents to do.

The school says there have been excessive absences because of flu-like symptoms -- so they're asking parents to wash and sanitize their children's belongings such as backpacks and coats.

Take a look at this post again... east lawrence elementary school will be closed for the rest of this week because of an increase in the number of flu cases.

Teachers and staff will still go to work to help clean and sanitize the school.

All other schools will have classes this week.

Today, the alabama department of health will release updated numbers on the state-wide impact of the flu.

Three flu-related deaths have been reported in the state this season.

Reporting live in limestone co, rr, waay 31 news.




