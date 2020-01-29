British Airways suspends all flights to Beijing and Shanghai

British Airways has suspended bookings on its website for direct flights from London to Beijing and Shanghai.

British Airways has suspended bookings on its website for direct flights from London to Beijing and...

Reese RT @QuickTake : @business @ewarren @WHO @DrTedros BREAKING: British Airways suspends all flights to and from China amid a global #Coronaviru … 42 seconds ago

Philemon Ekuru RT @Ali_Manzu : Ambassador Sarah Serem says there is no hurry in evacuating Kenyans from #China as British Airways suspends direct flights o… 31 seconds ago

Cety Las Vegas ® RT @nowthisnews : AIRLINE SUSPENDS CHINA FLIGHTS: British Airways is suspending flights to and from mainland China in response to the corona… 23 seconds ago

Dan Saltzstein British Airways indefinitely suspends flights in and out of China because of coronavirus spread, first major carrie… https://t.co/VOsh8M5nER 14 seconds ago

Samuel Reid RT @DrDenaGrayson : ⚠️WOW. @British_Airways suspends ALL direct flights from London to #China ( #Beijing and #Shanghai ) *until March* due to… 9 seconds ago