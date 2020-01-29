Global  

British Airways suspends all flights to Beijing and Shanghai

British Airways suspends all flights to Beijing and Shanghai

British Airways suspends all flights to Beijing and Shanghai

British Airways has suspended bookings on its website for direct flights from London to Beijing and Shanghai.

British Airways suspends bookings for China flights after coronavirus warnings

British Airways has suspended bookings on its website for direct flights from London to Beijing and...
Reuters - Published


Tweets about this

godislight4u

Marsha W Text Trump 88022 RT @jlw8375309: Coronavirus: British Airways Suspends Flights to China, UK Will Quarantine Citizens For Two Weeks https://t.co/qyuxgwVIHM 3 seconds ago

SamuelReidIOTA

Samuel Reid RT @DrDenaGrayson: ⚠️WOW. @British_Airways suspends ALL direct flights from London to #China (#Beijing and #Shanghai) *until March* due to… 9 seconds ago

DeborahLhar1

deborah hoss RT @ABC: British Airways suspends all flights to mainland China as coronavirus death toll rises to 132. https://t.co/qpCm8b7LDZ 13 seconds ago

dansaltzstein

Dan Saltzstein British Airways indefinitely suspends flights in and out of China because of coronavirus spread, first major carrie… https://t.co/VOsh8M5nER 14 seconds ago

CetyT

Cety Las Vegas ® RT @nowthisnews: AIRLINE SUSPENDS CHINA FLIGHTS: British Airways is suspending flights to and from mainland China in response to the corona… 23 seconds ago

EkuruPhilemon

Philemon Ekuru RT @Ali_Manzu: Ambassador Sarah Serem says there is no hurry in evacuating Kenyans from #China as British Airways suspends direct flights o… 31 seconds ago

Michael10389052

Michael Seyler "British Airways suspends all flights to China amid coronavirus outbreak" https://t.co/Jjty4oIcnt 39 seconds ago

Reese79932593

Reese RT @QuickTake: @business @ewarren @WHO @DrTedros BREAKING: British Airways suspends all flights to and from China amid a global #Coronaviru… 42 seconds ago


British Airways cancels all flights to and from China

British Airways has suspended all direct flights to and from mainland China after the Foreign Office issued new guidance advising against non-essential travel to the country. At Heathrow Airport, BA..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:38Published

British Airways Suspends All Flights To Beijing And Shanghai

British Airways has suspended bookings on its website for direct flights from London to Beijing and Shanghai. The ban is in response to the coronavirus outbreak and will be in effect until March...

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

