3.3 magnitude earthquake shakes Oildale



Tweets about this carissa RT @KGETnews: A 3.3 magnitude earthquake shook north northeast of Oildale Wednesday morning just before 5 a.m. according to the U.S. Geolog… 2 minutes ago KGET 17 News A 3.3 magnitude earthquake shook north northeast of Oildale Wednesday morning just before 5 a.m. according to the U… https://t.co/ZJLfVkW1q6 2 hours ago