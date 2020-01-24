Caitlyn Jenner felt anxious showering on I'm A Celebrity... 4 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:10s - Published Caitlyn Jenner felt anxious showering on I'm A Celebrity... Caitlyn Jenner felt anxious showering whilst on 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!' Over fears the cameras would catch her at a "private moment".

