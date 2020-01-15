Global  

Brie and Nikki Bella both pregnant

Brie and Nikki Bella both pregnant

Brie and Nikki Bella both pregnant

Nikki and Brie Bella are both pregnant - and due less than two weeks apart, but insisted it wasn't "planned".
Recent related videos from verified sources

Artem Chigvintsev: I don't want to live without Nikki Bella [Video]Artem Chigvintsev: I don't want to live without Nikki Bella

Artem Chigvintsev can't see himself "living without" Nikki Bella, as he said he asked her to marry him when he realised he didn't want to spend any more of his life without her.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:08Published

Nikki Bella was 'really catty' in WWE locker room [Video]Nikki Bella was 'really catty' in WWE locker room

Nikki Bella was 'really catty' in WWE locker room Nikki admitted the locker room was very competitive early in her career because they were all trying to make the most of limited television time in an..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 00:56Published

