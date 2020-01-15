Brie and Nikki Bella both pregnant

Nikki and Brie Bella are both pregnant - and due less than two weeks apart, but insisted it wasn't "planned".

Natalie Keegan RT @people : Brie and Nikki Bella Are Both Pregnant — and Due Less Than 2 Weeks Apart: 'It's Crazy!' https://t.co/JOlhQzC5p6 25 seconds ago

⁷ RT @etnow : Double Bella babies! Congrats to the @BellaTwins , who are expecting babies less than two weeks apart. https://t.co/gNv6Vr88dF 7 seconds ago

NOT Arianna Johnson RT @peopletv : The @BellaTwins Brie and Nikki Bella are both pregnant — and due less than 2 weeks apart! The #TotalBellas stars open up abou… 6 seconds ago

Alessandra RT @enews : The Bella twins are going to be parents! Yes, BOTH of them! #TotalBellas stars Nikki & Brie Bella just announced that they are b… 2 seconds ago