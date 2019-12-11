Global  

US teenager earning over $200K a year playing Fortnite intends to save the money he makes

US teenager earning over $200K a year playing Fortnite intends to save the money he makes

US teenager earning over $200K a year playing Fortnite intends to save the money he makes

A Philadelphia teenager is making over $200,000 USD (£150K) a year by playing the video game Fortnite but he’s saving nearly all the money he makes.
US teenager earning over $200K a year playing Fortnite intends to save the money he makes

A Philadelphia teenager is making over $200,000 USD (£150K) a year by playing the video game Fortnite but he’s saving nearly all the money he makes.

Alex Benabe, 19, regularly plays for 12 to 24 hours straight and he once live-streamed for 37 hours without stopping for anything except bathroom breaks.

On average Alex plays for about ten hours a day in his father's garage, which has been converted into a high-tech gaming center containing $50,000 USD worth of equipment.

This footage was filmed in October 2019.




