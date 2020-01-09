Global  

European Parliament To Vote On Brexit Agreement

The vote on the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement is scheduled to take place Wednesday after a debate by the 751 Parliament members.
The end is nigh: European Parliament to approve Brexit

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Parliament on Wednesday is set to overwhelmingly approve the departure...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •Al JazeeraNews24BBC News


EU officials signs off Brexit agreement

Brussels, [Belgium], Jan 24 (ANI): European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European...
Sify - Published Also reported by •Khaleej Times



Brexit a step closer as Withdrawal Bill clears House of Commons [Video]Brexit a step closer as Withdrawal Bill clears House of Commons

The UK’s exit from the European Union moved a step closer after Boris Johnson’s Brexit Bill cleared the Commons. The European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Bill was given a third reading by 330..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published

Johnson Brexit Passes [Video]Johnson Brexit Passes

Boris Johnson's Brexit legislation has been backed by Members of Parliament by 330 votes to 231. This marks a historic moment in the Brexit process. The vote comes ahead of the UK's scheduled..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:31Published

