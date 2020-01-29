Global  

Final Moments Of Kobe Bryant's Ill-Fated Helicopter Crash

Final Moments Of Kobe Bryant's Ill-Fated Helicopter Crash

Final Moments Of Kobe Bryant's Ill-Fated Helicopter Crash

Moments before the ill-fated helicopter carrying Kobe Bryant and 8 others crashed, the pilot tried to improve his visibility.

Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, and seven others perished in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

According to NTSB findings, the pilot had tried to climb out of a layer of clouds prior to the crash.

Reuters reports that following the attempt to come out of the clouds, the craft banked and lurched toward the ground.

The twin-engine Sikorsky S-76B slammed into a hillside 60 seconds later and burst into flames.

All nine people on board perished.
