Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Americans Evacuated From Coronavirus-Stricken China To Arrive In Riverside

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 02:08s - Published < > Embed
Americans Evacuated From Coronavirus-Stricken China To Arrive In Riverside

Americans Evacuated From Coronavirus-Stricken China To Arrive In Riverside

The U.S.-chartered flight is expected to arrive at March Air Reserve Base this morning.

Tina Patel reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DailyMail

Daily Mail US Evacuation flight from coronavirus epicenter Wuhan arrives at California air base #CoronavirusOutbreak https://t.co/H3yHwzKtPb 9 seconds ago

JohnBillings16

John Billings RT @michael128554: https://t.co/myZOP0Dgto This is just a dumb***move.. 26 seconds ago

carlosrossimc

🚨[email protected] the Democrats, but I am not a sycophant🚨 RT @ScrapperChris: Flight with Americans evacuated from China over coronavirus lands at military base in California https://t.co/StmjRbSqqw 56 seconds ago

lales_lyn

LynLales RT @KTLA: All 201 Americans being evacuated from Wuhan, China, passed health screenings during refueling stop in Alaska, officials say; the… 1 minute ago

microsoftnews

Microsoft News Flight with Americans evacuated from China lands in California https://t.co/KL5NwIRE0A 1 minute ago

altamirano_ad

Ad.Altamirano RT @WSJ: “This is the best possible outcome.” More than 200 Americans on a plane evacuating Wuhan, the Chinese city at the center of the co… 1 minute ago

rmhagen

Ryan Hagen RT @pressenterprise: Update: Americans evacuated from #coronavirus zone in China arrive in Riverside County https://t.co/WsE57uP2Z9 1 minute ago

michaelebuka200

Sabi Bowy Breaking #FoxNews Alert : Flight with Americans evacuated from China over coronavirus lands at military base in California 2 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Latest: Travel Warnings, Flight With Americans Leaves China [Video]Coronavirus Latest: Travel Warnings, Flight With Americans Leaves China

The CDC on Tuesday warned Americans that they should not travel to China unless it was necessary. CBS 2's Marissa Parra reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:33Published

Americans Evacuated From Wuhan as Coronavirus Death Toll Rises [Video]Americans Evacuated From Wuhan as Coronavirus Death Toll Rises

Americans Evacuated From Wuhan as Coronavirus Death Toll Rises United States consulate staffers in Wuhan, China, have been scheduled for evacuation to California. According to the State Department, a..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:08Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.