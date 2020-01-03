Free tax filing services offered through VITA

- as those w-2's are rolling in,- the clock is ticking down to- file your tax return this year.- the good news?- - - - you may qualify for free tax- preparation services.

- through the vita program, you - could get free tax preparation- and electronic filing ... along- - - - with a quick refund.

Individual- and families earning less than- $56,000 dollars qualify - for this free service.- the service is provided through- the jackson county- civic action committee, and is- available at four locations in- the - three mississippi counties you- see there on your screen, which- include jackson county,george - county and the two sites in - harrison county.- to make an appointment, or find- out more, just head to our- website at