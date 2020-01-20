Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield toast NTAs success by 'mixing' drinks

Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:03s - Published < > Embed
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield toast NTAs success by 'mixing' drinks

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield toast NTAs success by 'mixing' drinks

'This Morning' co-hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield rued "mixing" their drinks at last night's (28.01.20) National Television Awards, after the show won its 10th consecutive Live Magazine prize.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Daily_Express

Daily Express Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield hold hands amid 'tense' This Morning moment at NTAs https://t.co/NxQ9C80Hrb https://t.co/DwQXYtljHg 51 minutes ago

TheSunShowbiz

The Sun Showbiz Phillip Schofield insists 'I don't care' as he presents hungover after 'staged' hug with Ruth Langsford https://t.co/cacufHRZbq 51 minutes ago

nathankillen000

nathan Killen RT @jack4everever: Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby presenting this morning with a hangover the day after an awards show😂😂😂😂😂 what in… 1 hour ago

DailyMailUK

Daily Mail U.K. Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield down Bloody Marys as they nurse NTA hangovers https://t.co/HDi7MDyPQD 1 hour ago

EITMonline

ELLIOT IN THE MORNING Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield scream as OAP, 80, gets VERY graphic as she boasts about***with toyboy https://t.co/xCtwHJ3LiB 1 hour ago

TheSunTV

The Sun TV Phillip Schofield insists 'I don't care' as he presents hungover after 'staged' hug with Ruth Langsford https://t.co/reJhwPjFFt 1 hour ago

NatashaMcGlynn2

Miss Toxic RT @Daily_Express: Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford snubbed in #NTA nod to #ThisMorning - did you see? https://t.co/BPKMXSrzBe https://t.co… 1 hour ago

dailystar

Daily Star #ThisMorning's Holly and Phil expose secret ways stars smuggle in booze to #NTAs https://t.co/0WcQFYdrJT https://t.co/omo62Jnr34 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Piers Norgan plans NTA boycott [Video]Piers Norgan plans NTA boycott

Piers Morgan claims he is boycotting the National Television Awards (NTAs) because he doesn't want to see 'This Morning' presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield win again.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:34Published

Dancing On Ice host Phillip Schofield Apologises After Love Island's Maura Higgins Swears Live On The Show [Video]Dancing On Ice host Phillip Schofield Apologises After Love Island's Maura Higgins Swears Live On The Show

Dancing On Ice host Phillip Schofield Apologises After Love Island's Maura Higgins Swears Live On The Show

Credit: HuffPost UK Clips STUDIO     Duration: 00:14Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.