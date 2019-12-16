Global  

Plans to 'modernise' BBC newsroom will lead to 450 job losses

Plans to "modernise" the BBC's newsroom will lead to an estimated 450 job losses, the BBC has said.

The cuts at the BBC will include the end of the Victoria Derbyshire programme, which was announced last week.
