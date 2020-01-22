Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Market Street Goes Car-Free In Downtown San Francisco

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 01:58s - Published < > Embed
Market Street Goes Car-Free In Downtown San Francisco

Market Street Goes Car-Free In Downtown San Francisco

Private vehicles are no longer allowed on a two mile stretch of Market Street in Downtown San Francisco, as part of a plan to improve the thoroughfare.

Only bicycles, taxis, buses and other public vehicles are allowed.

Jackie Ward reports.

(1/29/20)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Inside the $1,000 underground 'sleeping pods' that a developer wants to build in San Francisco's super crowded housing market

Inside the $1,000 underground 'sleeping pods' that a developer wants to build in San Francisco's super crowded housing market· A developer is proposing new housing plans to the city of San Francisco that include 88...
Business Insider - Published

A stunning Victorian home built in 1891 just came on the market in San Francisco for $4.5 million

A stunning Victorian home built in 1891 just came on the market in San Francisco for $4.5 million· A 4,000 square foot home is on the market in San Francisco for $4.5 million. · It's a Queen...
Business Insider - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

newsrolando

Roland De Wolk Market Street goes car-free Wednesday — but can the new law be enforced? https://t.co/nZpgdHl4GC 11 minutes ago

JoeJoeCity

Joe Harrington @grizolda @danfuzz I don’t think you need to worry too much. The proposal to make Market street car free came in 19… https://t.co/dJxBNPIriB 22 minutes ago

MaryMaryQ3

Mary Peters RT @Quan: Happy Market Street Goes Car Free Day! 1 hour ago

Quan

Hong 🚲 Happy Market Street Goes Car Free Day! 1 hour ago

1_Happy_Nana

Happy 2 🐝 Nana RT @sfbay: Tomorrow is the big day when a portion of Market Street goes "car-free." City officials will celebrate with a ribbon cutting cer… 1 hour ago

robert_suchy

Robert Suchy RT @KCRAMelanie: BAY AREA: Market Street goes car-free today https://t.co/KYY6OiWSNl 3 hours ago

KCRAMelanie

Melanie Hunter BAY AREA: Market Street goes car-free today https://t.co/KYY6OiWSNl 3 hours ago

Edopeno

Ed | L(I)VE for one another RT @sal_castaneda: I made a special effort to drive on Market Street today before it goes “car free.” 4 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Former Raiders Star Howie Long Picks 49ers to Win Super Bowl LIV [Video]Former Raiders Star Howie Long Picks 49ers to Win Super Bowl LIV

KPIX sports director Dennis O'Donnell gets SUper Bowl LIV predictions from Hall of Famers Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long and former SUper Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski in Miami on Tuesday. (1-28-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:02Published

Outcry Over Marin Mayor's Decision To Skip Pledge Of Allegiance At Town Meeting [Video]Outcry Over Marin Mayor's Decision To Skip Pledge Of Allegiance At Town Meeting

The mayor of San Anselmo has a beef with President Trump but not everyone is happy how he expressed it. John Ramos reports on the debate that ensued over the Pledge of Allegiance.

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:12Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.