Hard Rock Las Vegas furniture can be yours for only $800
The Las Vegas community is coming together to support Australia.

Local performers, including Thunder from Down Under and the Australian Bee Gees, put on a show at The Space on Tuesday night to raise money for those effected by the bush fires.

"The Australia community here is strong," said "Show Up For Down Under" Producer Jessica Lane.

"We are all here to support each other in times of need." The Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas will soon be just a memory, but you can now take home a piece of the hotel's history.
INTO VIRGIN HOTELS LAS VEGAS.AND YOU HAVE THE CHANCE TO BUYTHE FURNITURE FROM HOTEL ROOMS.FOR 800 DOLLARS..YOU CAN GET ALMOST A FULL ROOMOF FURNITURE..INCLUDING A BED FRAME..SOFA..DESK..

AND T-VS.YOU CAN ALSO BUY A BEDROOMPACKAGE FOR 400 DOLLARS..A MATTRESS AND BEDDING ARE NOTINCLUDED...IN ANY OF THESE DEALS.YOU CAN BUY IT INSIDE THE HARDROCK STORE.THE FURNITURE WILL BE DELIVEREDAROUND MID-MARCH.IT'S A GOO




