Kobe Bryant's death investigation

We continue our coverage into kobe bryant's death ... many are still mourning the loss of the basketball icon ... but now questions loom over what caused the helicopter he was riding in to crash.

We pass it over now to news15's hannah st.

Claire in studio for an update... hannah?

Good morning carter... as fans and admirers pay tribute to basketball legend kobe bryant... an investigation into his death begins.

At the scene of the helicopter crash that claimed his life near los angeles... investigators sift through the remains of a troubling mystery: why a veteran pilot would fly into dense fog when even police choppers were grounded?

Nine people, including bryant's 13 year old daughter were killed when the chopper crashed into a calabasas hillside in heavy fog causing it to plummet to the ground sunday morning.

N-b-c's tom costello has the latest.... at the crash scene in calabasas today, ntsb investigators have been carefully examining the pieces of wreckage strewn across a steep rugged hillside, and removing the victims' remains.

Blue skies today.but sunday morning...thick fog and clouds hung so low, lapd and sheriff's helicopters were grounded."my concern is just the decision-making