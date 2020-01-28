|
Esme Murphy Recaps Controversy Over Amy Klobuchar, Myron Burrell
|
The stepfather of girl killed by a stray bullet 17 years ago is now questioning whether a teenager sentenced to life for the shooting was wrongfully convicted, Esme Murphy reports (1:14).
WCCO Mid-Morning - January 29, 2020
