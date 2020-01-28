Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Esme Murphy Recaps Controversy Over Amy Klobuchar, Myron Burrell

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 01:14s - Published < > Embed
Esme Murphy Recaps Controversy Over Amy Klobuchar, Myron Burrell

Esme Murphy Recaps Controversy Over Amy Klobuchar, Myron Burrell

The stepfather of girl killed by a stray bullet 17 years ago is now questioning whether a teenager sentenced to life for the shooting was wrongfully convicted, Esme Murphy reports (1:14).

WCCO Mid-Morning - January 29, 2020
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

With 1 Week Til Iowa Caucus, Democratic Race Uncertain [Video]With 1 Week Til Iowa Caucus, Democratic Race Uncertain

Polls show a Democratic race in Iowa, and across the country, that's very much undecided, reports Esme Murphy (2:06). WCCO 4 News At 6 - December 27, 2019

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:06Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.