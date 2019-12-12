Mel Gibson and Danny Glover to star in Lethal Weapon 5 5 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:07s - Published Mel Gibson and Danny Glover to star in Lethal Weapon 5 A fifth 'Lethal Weapon' movie is set to be made with original cast members Mel Gibson and Danny Glover returning to the buddy cop franchise, according to Dan Lin, who produced the television adaption.

