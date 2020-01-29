Global  

Junior ROTC student chosen to earn pilot license

Video Credit: KDRV - Published < > Embed
Henley High School junior, Gillian Fenner along with 200 other students nationwide, was chosen out of 2,500 applicants for the Air Force Junior ROTC flight academy scholarship program.
The air force junior r-o-t-c flight academy scholarship program.

The school says that it was a competitive application process that included several tests including an aviation qualification and a physical fitness test.

The eight week program is offered at several universities across the country, and she will find out where she will be studying, this spring.

