Mom wears questionable shirt while volunteering in Vietnam

A Vietnamese mother who traveled to her motherland to volunteer wore a shirt with an unfortunate message.

On Jan.

18, Emily Le shared photos of her 49-year-old mother on the Facebook group page "Subtle Asian Traits".

Images show the woman smiling and posing with a number of children and locals .

The only issue, however, is the message on the mother's T-shirt read, "NOT MY PROBLEM".

Le's post immediately went viral — as of Tuesday afternoon, it has received over 30,000 reactions and nearly 3,000 comments.

Le's sister, Jeannine Ho, backed the claim that their mother did not intentionally wear the shirt during their trip.

"She couldn’t even understand why I was laughing so hard while taking these pictures.

Luckily, the children did not understand the shirt either."