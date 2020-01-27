Global  

Fast food giant forced to install metal barriers at cash registers

A KFC branch in Birmingham, England recently installed wire fences on top of the counters.

The metal bars are bolted from the counter to the ceilings and divide the employees and patrons.

The bars are reportedly "just big enough for a family chicken bucket to pass" through.

A KFC spokeswoman has since apologized for the sight of the barriers.

But explained it was a necessity to ensure the staff's safety.

“Safety first!

We’re sorry for any issues caused by the barriers, but these have been put up for the safety of our team members”.

The move is believed to be prompted by a video that went viral in 2019, featuring the Birmingham branch.

In the video, a pair of girls were seen throwing food at and attacking a female KFC employee .

At the time, KFC responded to the viral video, saying they had a “zero-tolerance policy” .

"We have a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to violence against our staff and were shocked to hear about what happened"
