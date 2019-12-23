Boxing instructor helps clients fight back against Parkinson's Disease

There are a variety of classes offered at Uppercut Fitness in Hamburg.

Owner operator Cindy Menard says that the 'Rock Steady Boxing' program may provide the biggest punch for it's participants.

The members of the class are all living with Parkinson's Disease, a disorder of the central nervous system that effects movement.

Cindy says that 'Rock Steady Boxing' has tangible benefits, adding "their balance get better, their eye hand coordination, I've noticed their voices have become stronger." The class meets twice a week for ninety minutes.

Hank Dowski signed up three years go and says one of the greatest benefits has been the "camaraderie." Diane Blackwell, another participant says that she "needed to feel better" and says that because of the class "I don't feel like I have Parkinson's sometimes." Cindy says that there's much more to the class than just boxing including "stretching, we work on balance, lift weights, we sing we play drums." The Rock Steady Boxing program is available at Uppercut Fitness 4501 Southwestern Blvd, Hamburg, NY 14075 More info available at their website.