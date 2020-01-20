Global  

Shazam teases new My Chemical Romance song An Offering

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:05s - Published < > Embed
Shazam teases new My Chemical Romance song An Offering

Shazam teases new My Chemical Romance song An Offering

A new My Chemical Romance song could be on the way as Shazam now recognises an orchestral backing track from their UK gig announcement video.
My Chemical Romance Tease New Music With Dramatic Clip: Watch

My Chemical Romance are offering up a taste of something different.  Exactly a month after reuniting...
Billboard.com - Published


My Chemical Romance Tease New Music, Announce UK Stadium Concert | Billboard News [Video]My Chemical Romance Tease New Music, Announce UK Stadium Concert | Billboard News

Exactly a month after reuniting for their first show since 2012, MCR have teased what sounds like new music.

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 00:58Published

My Chemical Romance have announced a UK gig! [Video]My Chemical Romance have announced a UK gig!

My Chemical ROmance have confirmed that they will perform in Milton Keynes in June!

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:08Published

