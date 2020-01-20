Shazam teases new My Chemical Romance song An Offering 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:05s - Published Shazam teases new My Chemical Romance song An Offering A new My Chemical Romance song could be on the way as Shazam now recognises an orchestral backing track from their UK gig announcement video.

