Irish Cultural Center grant on hold

Building configuration issues that caused them to temporarily lose their liquor license, the state is dealing with similar issues that are holding up a $1 million state grant for the center.

Senator joe griffo announced the million-dollar grant in july of 2018.

While addressing some liens on the property this week, the center's treasurer said they were waiting for the grant, and that it would lift a lot of weight off of the center's shoulders.

Griffo now says the grant is not lost, but on hold, as the parties involved address some challenges similar to the ones the center is dealing for with its liquor license: configuration of the building in conjunction with serving of alcohol.

Griffo says those issues are being worked out.

Let's get a first look