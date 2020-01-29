Hamilton couple finds peace in writing book after daughter’s death

A hamilton couple keeps their daughter's legacy alive after losing her to addison's disease almost three years ago.

Phil and marilyn moser now use their experience to help local families dealing with the rare condition.fox 55's mallory beard gives us a look at their story.

Brittany moser lived a free and fearless life.

After graduating from ball state in 2007, she moved to colorado and flourished as a videographer and flight attendant.but everything changed when her blood pressure dropped to a deadly low point.phil moser//brittan y's father"at this point there was a serious illness in play, and it taught us the seriousness of the time that we have."brittany developed addison's disease in her early adulthood.

The disease caused her severe abdominal pain and unexplained weight loss.

In february of 2017, she passed away at thirty-two years old.

Marilyn moser//brittan'y's mother "to come full circle, phil wrote a book about her life.

And so now we not just say goodbye but say hello to the memories that we have of her."phil moser shared a special bond with his youngest daughter.

He was awestruck with the sense of adventure she kept all throughout her life...inspiring his book, free and fearless which documents their adventures together before she passed."she says, 'dad, i've got this like bucket list of adventures that i'd like to do.

And you're my best friend so will you come with me?"

Brittany's bucket list allowed her to touch hundreds of people with her zest for life.

She even left a note encouraging her family to stay free and fearless even if she could no longer do that herself."the bucket list really came to life in that respect, knowing that she said what she was gonna set out to do which was live life and be an example of it."brittany added one more item to her list before she passed.

She didn't live to see the sky pond in colorado, so her parents took her ashes there so she could rest where she felt most free.

In hamilton, i'm mallory beard.

Fox 55 news.