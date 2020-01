STEAM Lab opens at Enterprise Library, offers 3D printer, DJ equipment, more for kids

The new STEAM Lab at Enterprise Library is showing off all their new technology available for students.

Teens have free access to 3D printers, photography robots, DJ and editing equipment, podcast opportunities and much more.

The lab will help teens prepare for careers in science, technology, engineering, math and arts.

The lab is open seven days a week.