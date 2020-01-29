Human remains discovered at west Phoenix home 4 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:34s - Published Human remains discovered at west Phoenix home Officials are investigating after human remains were discovered inside a west Phoenix home after fire officials were called to the home for smoke.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Human skeletal remains found at Phoenix home after fire Human remains were found in a Phoenix home near 59th Avenue and Camelback Road.

azcentral.com - Published 4 hours ago







You Might Like