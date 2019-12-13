Ford Recalls Almost 90,000 F-150 Trucks in Canada
Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 00:19s - Published
17 minutes ago < > Embed
Ford Recalls Almost 90,000 F-150 Trucks in Canada
Ford has recalled almost 90,000 F-150 trucks in Canada due to a problem with its electric tailgate latch.
The glitch could cause the tailgate to open unexpectedly causing cargo to fall out, however the recall will not affect any of its identical U.S. trucks.
Recent related news from verified sources
DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling its popular F-150 pickup truck in Canada to fix a problem with... SeattlePI.com - Published 21 hours ago Also reported by • Seattle Times
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources
Ford Recalling Trucks For Fire Risk
Ford is recalling thousands of trucks due to the risk of a post-crash fire.
Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:15 Published on December 16, 2019
Ford Recalls 547,538 Super Duty Pickup Trucks Due To Fire Risk
Ford Motor Co said on Friday it would recall 547,538 of its Ford Super Duty pickup trucks. Reuters reports that the recall is related to an increased risk of a post-crash interior fire. According to a..
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:33 Published on December 13, 2019