Ford Recalls Almost 90,000 F-150 Trucks in Canada

Ford Recalls Almost 90,000 F-150 Trucks in Canada

Ford Recalls Almost 90,000 F-150 Trucks in Canada

Ford has recalled almost 90,000 F-150 trucks in Canada due to a problem with its electric tailgate latch.

The glitch could cause the tailgate to open unexpectedly causing cargo to fall out, however the recall will not affect any of its identical U.S. trucks.
