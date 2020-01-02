Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Northern rail services to be nationalised

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:54s - Published < > Embed
Northern rail services to be nationalised

Northern rail services to be nationalised

Rail services on routes operated by Northern - formerly known as Northern Rail - will be brought under public control from March 1st, the government has announced.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps described Northern's service as "appalling".

Report by Jonesia.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CheshireLiveCrw

Cheshire Live - Crewe From March 1, Arriva will lose its contract to run its services that it has held since 2016 https://t.co/NvtLr4gXO1 6 minutes ago

SwindonG

ClauseFour 🌹🇪🇺 Rail services operated by Northern set to be nationalised along with LNER & rumoured West Midlands, SWR, Greater An… https://t.co/NtPe5yvqCg 50 minutes ago

Richard54124413

Richard Goode RT @StevenSaul: #Northern to be stripped of their #rail franchise and a Government run ‘operator of last resort’ to be brought in. National… 2 hours ago

Euristic3000

Euristic RT @CreativeDeduct: The nationalisation of Northern Rail actually shows a key advantage of privatisation: the competition between multiple… 3 hours ago

kevin_larkin

Kevin Larkin @BBCLeeds @gayleoninterweb Transport Secretary @GrantShapps has announced that #Northern Rail will be nationalised… https://t.co/67G0BVujVo 3 hours ago

StevenSaul

Steve Saul #Northern to be stripped of their #rail franchise and a Government run ‘operator of last resort’ to be brought in.… https://t.co/2GnKNPijLd 3 hours ago

CreativeDeduct

Creative Deduction The nationalisation of Northern Rail actually shows a key advantage of privatisation: the competition between multi… https://t.co/D33G77Rq3H 5 hours ago

CraigSpillard

Craig Spillard Northern Rail could be nationalised today. It will be interesting to see whether services are better or worse in the public sector hands. 9 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Government to put Northern rail services into public ownership [Video]Government to put Northern rail services into public ownership

Rail services on routes operated by Northern are to be brought under public control, the Transport Secretary has announced.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:02Published

Shapps: Northern train deal 'coming to end' [Video]Shapps: Northern train deal 'coming to end'

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps promises to take action on struggling train operators such as Northern, who he says he'd already issued a 'request for proposal' against. This could see the rail..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:29Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.