High impact storm impacting Atlantic Canada this weekend.

Details on the timing of the system with meteorologist, Kelly Sonnenburg.



Recent related videos from verified sources Another Impactful Storm for Atlantic Canada Mild temps, freezing rain and heavy snow this weekend Credit: Pelmorex Media Duration: 01:26Published 3 weeks ago High impact storm this weekend for Ontario: What you need to know Major travel disruptions likely as heavy rain, snow and/or freezing rain hit parts of Ontario. Flooding possible for parts of the GTA. Find out what you can expect in your city, here. Credit: Pelmorex Media Duration: 01:37Published 3 weeks ago