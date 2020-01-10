Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

High impact storm impacting Atlantic Canada this weekend.

Video Credit: Pelmorex Media - Duration: 01:36s - Published < > Embed
High impact storm impacting Atlantic Canada this weekend.Details on the timing of the system with meteorologist, Kelly Sonnenburg.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Another Impactful Storm for Atlantic Canada [Video]Another Impactful Storm for Atlantic Canada

Mild temps, freezing rain and heavy snow this weekend

Credit: Pelmorex Media     Duration: 01:26Published

High impact storm this weekend for Ontario: What you need to know [Video]High impact storm this weekend for Ontario: What you need to know

Major travel disruptions likely as heavy rain, snow and/or freezing rain hit parts of Ontario. Flooding possible for parts of the GTA. Find out what you can expect in your city, here.

Credit: Pelmorex Media     Duration: 01:37Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.