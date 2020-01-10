High impact storm impacting Atlantic Canada this weekend.



Recent related videos from verified sources Another Impactful Storm for Atlantic Canada Mild temps, freezing rain and heavy snow this weekend Credit: Pelmorex Media Duration: 01:26Published 3 weeks ago High impact storm this weekend for Ontario: What you need to know Major travel disruptions likely as heavy rain, snow and/or freezing rain hit parts of Ontario. Flooding possible for parts of the GTA. Find out what you can expect in your city, here. Credit: Pelmorex Media Duration: 01:37Published 3 weeks ago