Earthquake in Cayman Islands shakes groceries off shelf

Earthquake in Cayman Islands shakes groceries off shelf

Earthquake in Cayman Islands shakes groceries off shelf

This earthquake was hard to "bottle" up.

Watch the ground-shaking moment a 7.7-magnitude quake in the Cayman Islands knocked everything off the shelf in the beer and wine section of this grocery store.
Major quake shakes Miami, the Caribbean [Video]Major quake shakes Miami, the Caribbean

A major earthquake struck south of Cuba on Tuesday, sending shockwaves as far as Miami and sparking panic in the Cayman Islands where it ripped open sinkholes, but did not do serious damage to people..

Earthquake creates waves in swimming pool in the Cayman Islands [Video]Earthquake creates waves in swimming pool in the Cayman Islands

Footage shows water sway out of a pool in the Cayman Islands after a 7.7 earthquake. The quake hit between Jamaica, the Cayman Islands and Cuba at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), the US Geological..

