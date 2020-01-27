Global  

Brass band dedicate tribute to Kobe Bryant outside Los Angeles' Staples Center

Brass band, Banda Imperio, showed their support for the late basketball legend Kobe Bryant by playing one of their songs outside the Staples Center, Los Angeles.
Brass band, Banda Imperio, showed their support for the late basketball legend Kobe Bryant by playing one of their songs outside the Staples Center, Los Angeles.

Filmed on January 29, basketball fans gathered around the band as they played their "Un puño de Tierra" song.



