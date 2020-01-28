Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Wisconsin man desperate to get family out of China

Video Credit: WISN - Duration: 01:40s - Published < > Embed
Wisconsin man desperate to get family out of China

Wisconsin man desperate to get family out of China

A Wisconsin father is desperate to get his wife and two young children who are trapped in Wuhan, China, because of the coronavirus, out of danger.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Wisconsin man hopes family can escape Wuhan as coronavirus panic grows

A Wisconsin man is doing everything he can to get his wife and two children out of Wuhan, China, as...
CBS News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Wisconsin family stranded in Wuhan as State Department plans 'high level meeting' on Coronavirus [Video]Wisconsin family stranded in Wuhan as State Department plans 'high level meeting' on Coronavirus

A Wisconsin mother and her two young children were unable to secure a seat on a charter plane used to evacuate more than 200 people from Wuhan, China on Jan. 29.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 01:45Published

Wisconsin family stranded in Wuhan as State Department plans 'high level meeting' on Coronavirus [Video]Wisconsin family stranded in Wuhan as State Department plans 'high level meeting' on Coronavirus

A Wisconsin mother and her two young children were unable to secure a seat on a charter plane used to evacuate more than 200 people from Wuhan, China on Jan. 29.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:45Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.