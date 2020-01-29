Global  

‘Arteta can prove City wrong over Mari’

South American football expert Tim Vickery believes Mikel Arteta can prove his former club Manchester City wrong after signing Pablo Mari from Flamengo.
In Pablo Mari Arsenal are signing the wrong centre-back for Mikel Arteta's grand rebuild

In Pablo Mari Arsenal are signing the wrong centre-back for Mikel Arteta's grand rebuildFormer Manchester City defender Pablo Mari is set to arrive at Arsenal to boost their options at...
Football.london - Published


