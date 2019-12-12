Global  

Digital Trends Live 1.29.20 | How Tech Has Changed NFL Broadcasting + Starlink Gets Another 60 Sats

Digital Trends Live 1.29.20 | How Tech Has Changed NFL Broadcasting + Starlink Gets Another 60 Sats

Digital Trends Live 1.29.20 | How Tech Has Changed NFL Broadcasting + Starlink Gets Another 60 Sats

On Digital Trends Live today: SpaceX successfully launched another 60 Starlink satellites into space this morning; Apple posted record results of $91.8 billion on the back of strong demand for the iPhone 11; Prosecutors are targeting wireless carriers for allowing robocalls on their network; In Miami, we talk to FOX Sports broadcaster Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Rob Gronkowski, Curt Menefee and Michael Vick about how tech has changed broadcasting; Would Groundhog's day be better with a Robo-Phil?; How N26 is changing the the banking game for the better; The MacBook turned 12 and it was far ahead of the competition; GoPro's CMO talks about the winners of the million dollar challenge; A California company is looking to use robots to teach other robots; Google is using A.I.

To learn more about killer whales; Using data to transform the movie going experience.
