Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Foreign Powers Still Using Huawei Despite U.S. Warnings

Video Credit: Wochit Business - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Foreign Powers Still Using Huawei Despite U.S. Warnings

Foreign Powers Still Using Huawei Despite U.S. Warnings

The Trump administration has been relentless in its campaign against Huawei.

Trump push to keep Chinese tech giant Huawei out of its allies' 5G networks is having mixed success.

The U.S. claims Huawei is used as a backdoor for the Chinese government to spy.

Huawei denies this.

The U.S. has been pressuring allies to reject Huawei's 5G technology.

The UK decided to permit Huawei limited access to its 5G networks.

Business Insider reports that other allies are also not listening to US lobbying.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Foreign Powers Still Using Huawei Despite U.S. Warnings

Available for |Editorial uses|.

|Learn more| , Not released Contact your |local office| for all commercial or promotional uses.|UK OUT, IRELAND OUT Available for all permitted uses under our |License Terms|.

, Model released




You Might Like


Tweets about this

WoodFirTrees

WoodFirTrees @stucam7771 @justscott65 Agreed Trump is guilty as sin (as the puritans say) and that “sin” is taking my congress… https://t.co/ZhHsvEfdlQ 20 minutes ago

Bdrabjr

Ben Drab No one contends Presidents don't have powers over foreign aid, but using the power in a corrupt way is impeachable.… https://t.co/DqZ1nKTeN1 4 days ago

PCadfael

P CADFAEL One of Trumps political enemies has his phone hacked by Trumps buddy in Saudi Arabia & Still a few Americans do no… https://t.co/GxqoUtNWXL 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.